Three back to back releases for Sharwanand in 2020

Young actor Sharwanand has been shattered with back to back disasters Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Ranarangam. The actor wrapped up the shoot of his next film Jaanu (96 remake). The film is announced for February 2020 release and Samantha is the leading lady in this romantic drama. Sharwanand is currently shooting for two back to back projects. His next film is titled Sreekaram and is a rural drama that discusses about the problems of farmers.

Kishore Reddy is making his directorial debut with this film which will release during summer 2020. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Sharwanand is also busy shooting for a Telugu – Tamil bilingual which will be directed by Shree Karthick. The film is also under shoot and is planned for release post summer. Sharwanand recently signed Maha Samudram in the direction of Ajay Bhupathi and the film starts rolling after Sharwanand completes his current commitments.

On the whole, Sharwanand will have three back to back releases in 2020.