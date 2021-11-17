Darsi, Kondapalli won by TDP

It’s not just Darsi that has spoiled the otherwise happy party of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. His party may also lose Kondapalli municipality. The independent, who won from Ward No 10, is a TDP rebel and has expressed her desire to stay with the TDP. With this, the scales are tilted towards the TDP in Kondapalli municipality. Also, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani too is likely to cast his vote for the TDP candidate.

In Kondapalli municipality, which has 29 wards, the TDP and the YSRCP have won 14 each. The Ward No 10 was won by Sri Lakshmi, who is an independent candidate. Sri Lakshmi is a TDP rebel. Now her vote has become critical. She has announced that she would throw her lot with the TDP. With this the TDP has a one vote edge over the YSRCP.

The TDP leaders took Sri Lakshmi and her husband to Chandrababu Naidu in Gannavaram airport. They expressed their solidarity with the TDP. Chandrababu and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao assured to stand by her and asked her not to be swayed by the allurements of the YSRCP.

Kesineni Nani is an ex-officio member of the municipality and he too will cast his vote to the TDP. With this, the TDP will comfortably sail through in the election of the chairperson. Thus, after Darsi, the party suffered another reversal in the keenly-contested Kondapalli municipality.