Dasara celebrations at Kanaka Durga to be low-key

The Dasara celebrations at Kanaka Durga to be held from October 17 to October 25 this year will be a low-key affair in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

Every year, the temple, located on the Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada, witnesses footfalls of more than one lakh devotees around this time of the year. However, due to the Covid-19 situation, only 10,000 devotees will be permitted to take part in the celebrations each day. Children below 10 and elders above 65 and specially-abled people will not be allowed. There will be no head tonsuring in the temple premises.

There will be no distribution of prasadam in view of the Covid-19 situation. Further, special poojas will be conducted in a virtual manner while only darshan will be allowed.

The sale of online tickets for Dasara celebrations at Kanaka Durga Temple has already begun. The temple administration will follow stringent Covid protocols in holding the Dasara celebrations in the temple.

The temple was recently in the news after three silver lion statues affixed to the chariot of Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada went missing triggering protests from the Opposition parties, mainly the TDP and BJP.

The missing of the three silver lion statutes came close on the heels of the Antarvedi chariot burning incident. Following, the missing of three silver lion statutes, the temple administration has beefed up security measures in and around Kanaka Durga temple.