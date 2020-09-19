People who worked in TDP are now in judiciary: Perni

In the most sensational statement undermining the judiciary and casting aspersions on the courts, transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Saturday alleged that some people who worked for the TDP are now in the judiciary to work for the benefit of TDP president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

“People who worked actively in a political party for decades as foot soldiers are in the judiciary today, working for the benefit of Chandrababu,” Venkataramaiah. commented. His comments come in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court passing gag orders on the media and stalling an investigation into an alleged real estate scandal in Amaravati during the TDP regime.

In the past, YSRCP MP Nandigama Suresh accused Naidu of managing the High Court. He alleged that Naidu was privy to court verdicts prior to 30 minutes or 10 minutes of its pronouncements.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against YSRCP MP Nandigram Suresh and 48 others for intimidating judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court, besides using abusive language against them. Amanchi Krishna Mohan, another YSRCP leader, had found fault with the High Court directive to the CBI to probe the police highhandedness against Dr Sudhakar Rao. The court had sent contempt notices to both the leaders for their comments lowering the dignity of the court.