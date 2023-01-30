Dasara Teaser: Raw and Rustic Cut

Advertisement

Natural star Nani’s Dasara movie teaser is released today. Nani is seen in a never-before avatar and the teaser is raw and rustic. Dasara teaser introduces us to a village of coal mines Veerlapalli. The sneak peek of Dasara also introduces the different grey characters of the film. Nani’s character was introduced with a dialogue for the villagers saying that alcohol is not an addiction, but a tradition. He looks perfect in a deglam role.

Debutant director Srikanth Odhela seems to have taken enough care to present Nani in a rustic avatar. The visuals and the art work stands out in this big-budget pan-Indian attempt. The film from the first look is carrying a huge buzz and the teaser has now created a huge impact. Dasara is slated to release on March 30th release. SLV cinemas is producing this film. Keerthy Suresh plays Nani’s love interest and Sai Kumar will be seen in a pivotal role. Santosh Narayanan scores the music and background score for Dasara.