Date locked for Bigg Boss 5

King Nagarjuna will continue to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The fifth season of Bigg Boss is all set to start next month. Star MAA announced that Bigg Boss 5 will start from September 5th and will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and Star MAA. The makers also released special promos for the show in the recent weeks. On weekdays, Bigg Boss 5 will be telecasted from 10 PM and on weekends, it will start at 9 AM. There are a lot of speculations about the contestants but Star MAA kept the names under wraps. The contestants will be announced through a curtain-raiser episode on September 5th.

