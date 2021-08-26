Vijay Deverakonda’s strict stand for his Future Projects

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is testing his luck with Liger and the film will be a pan-Indian project. The actor is now focused on pan-Indian films and he is not in a mood to do Telugu films. Vijay Deverakonda is meeting directors who have pan-India scripts and he is not ready for straight Telugu films. Shiva Nirvana impressed Vijay Deverakonda with a beautiful love story. Shiva Nirvana’s films are made in Telugu nativity and his upcoming script lacks pan-Indian appeal. Vijay Deverakonda decided to keep the project aside and sign one more pan-Indian film. He also asked Shiva Nirvana to come up with a pan-Indian script to allocate his dates for his next.

Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a huge fan base across Telugu states and it is Liger that will reveal his potential in the neighboring markets. Liger is also a crucial film for the actor as he has to bounce back to the league. For now, Vijay Deverakonda is completely focused on pan-Indian films. He is holding talks with a couple of directors for now. He is keen to complete one more film before he works with top director Sukumar. The shoot of Liger resumes in September and it is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The new release date of the film will be announced after the shoot concludes.