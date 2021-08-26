KCR’s true colours on Dalit Bandhu coming out!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao announced Dalit Bandhu scheme all of a sudden in July.

Though he claims that this scheme is to empower dalits financially by extending Rs 10 lakh cash benefit to every dalit family in Telangana, even a child knows that this scheme was suddenly launched to defeat Etela Rajender in Huzurabad by poll.

This became clear after KCR selected Huzurabad as pilot project to implement Dalit Bandhu as if there are no Daliths in other 118 Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

KCR said Dalit Bandhu will be extended to all 17 lakh dalit families in TS at a cost of Rs 1.70 lakh crores.

But KCR now realized that there are no adequate funds even to give Dalit Bandhu to 23000 dalit families in Huzurabad. To cover up this he is delaying transfer of cash in the name of surveys.

Officials started survey of Dalits from August 26 to September 2 in Huzurabad. Details are gathered whether dalits own 5 acre agriculture land, house, car, government job etc.

Where is the need to collect these details when KCR announced every dalit family including government job holders are eligible for dalit bandhu?

This clearly shows that KCR is trying to impose restrictions on beneficiaries and delay the scheme somehow.

KCR handed over Rs 10 lakh cheques each to 15 dalit families on August 16 when he launched dalit bandhu in Huzurabad. Even these 15 families did not receive Rs 10 lakh so far.

Officials now say it will take a year to cover all beneficiaries under dalit bandhu in Huzurabad. How many decades it will take to cover entire Telangana?

Dalits are shocked at this saying KCR’s true colours are coming out just like when he promised to make dalit first CM of Telangana and distribute 3-acre land for each dalit family which were never fulfilled.