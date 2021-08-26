Rajamouli’s Magadheera act with Tarak

Ram Charan fighting with 100 soldiers in Magadheera is one of the best action stunts the Indian audience ever witnessed. The action episode happened to be one of the highlights of the film. SS Rajamouli is now repeating such an act in RRR and this time it will happen with NTR. There is a massive action episode in RRR in which Komaram Bheem fights with 100 Britishers and the action episode is expected to be the major highlight of RRR.

Rajamouli and his team spent close to 20 days to can the action stunt and is also the costliest action episode of RRR. The last schedule of RRR will be completed in Hyderabad very soon. The makers will also announce the new release date of the film in September. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be playing the lead roles in RRR. The film is carrying terrific expectations and the entire nation is waiting for the film’s release.