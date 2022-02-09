Dattanna’s movements in Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat worry Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has a big problem these days. The problem is that his job as a union minister requires constant touring and spending days in Delhi. With a task master like Modi as the boss he has to clear files galore and thus is finding little time for Telangana.

Taking advantage of this, another young contender is trying to establish herself in Secunderabad with the help of her father. We are talking of Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, daughter of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Dattanna has been Secunderabad MP for three times and a minister twice at the Centre. He has a firm grip on Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

These days, Dattanna is spending considerable time in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency area and is seen taking part in several programmes. In all these programmes, his daughter Vijayalakshmi is a constant fixture. She was introduced to the who-is-who of Telugu politics and was given the task of organising Alai Bhalai this year. It is clear that Dattanna wants to promote her in politics.

Sources say that Kishan Reddy is upset that Dattanna and his daughter are trying to challenge him in Secunderabad constituency. One proposal doing rounds is that while Kishan Reddy would be contesting for the Lok Sabha seat, Vijayalakshmi would be asked to contest from Ambarpet. This would mean that he would have to forgo his assembly constituency. Highly placed sources say that Kishan Reddy was planning to field his wife Kavya from Amberpet. Now he may have to allow Vijayalakshmi to contest from the same seat.