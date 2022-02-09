Ahead of Jagan-Tollywood meet, ‘ticket price hike’ report leaked!

The report of the committee constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to study on increasing movie ticket prices was ‘leaked’ to media on Wednesday (today).

Interestingly, the report was leaked exactly a day before Tollywood bigwigs including Megastar Chiranjeevi are scheduled to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on February 10, Thursday to discuss on increasing movie ticket prices.

The report that was leaked to media reportedly recommended an increase in ticket charges for the survival of Tollywood film industry.

The committee recommended increase in ticket prices across all theatres located in AP. The committee recommended minimum ticket price of Rs 30 for all non-AC theatres irrespective of their locations. Earlier, as per GO 35 issued by YSRCP government, the minimum ticket price for these theatres was just Rs 5.

Similarly, the maximum ticket price in non-AC theatres increased from Rs 15 to Rs 70.

For AC theatres, the minimum ticket price has been increased to Rs 40 and maximum Rs 150.

Earlier this was Rs 10 minimum and Rs 20 maximum for theatres in gram panchayats, Rs 15 and Rs 35 in Nagar panchayats, Rs 40 and Rs 100 in municipalities.

For multiplexes, the committee recommended that there should not be uniform ticket price from top to bottom. There should be differential ticket pricing for premium, deluxe and economy classes. As per GO 35 earlier, the multiplex ticket price was Rs 250. There is no clarity on what committee recommended for multiplex tickets now.