On the Fourth day of Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu, the housemates were seen continuing the golden opportunity tasks. The stakes were high as the task at hand promised five weeks of immunity to the winner. The journey to this immunity was marked by intriguing moments and unforgettable drama.

The Art of Flirting Challenge:

Priyanka and Sandeep showcased their resilience and emerged as the first two contenders for the golden opportunity task. Today Bigg Boss asked the housemates to impress him.

Prince was tasked with teaching the “Art of Flirting,” but his attempt failed to leave a mark on Bigg Boss. The responsibility then fell on Shobha’s shoulders. She embraced the task wholeheartedly and engaged in a playful flirtation, complete with dancing alongside Teja. Her efforts were met with a more favorable response from Bigg Boss.

Emotional Conversations and Nursery Rhymes:

With an initially light-hearted tone, Bigg Boss took Rathika aside for a private conversation. However, as the conversation progressed, Rathika became emotional and longed for someone dear to her. In a humorous twist, Bigg Boss entertained Rathika by reciting nursery rhymes incessantly until she couldn’t help but smile.

Prashant’s Dramatic Display:

Prashant embarked on a dramatic journey within the Bigg Boss house, frequently shedding tears and showcasing emotional vulnerability in front of the cameras. His actions raised suspicions among housemates, with Shakeela and Teja labeling him as inauthentic and dubbing him the “fake candidate” in the house.

Shivaji’s Coffee Craving and Bigg Boss’ Playful Response:

Shivaji’s distress over not having had a cup of coffee in the house for the past four days reached a boiling point. He shared his frustration with fellow housemates, emphasizing that he had clearly communicated his coffee and medication requirements before entering the house. Shakeela appealed to Bigg Boss on his behalf, requesting coffee for Shivaji. To everyone’s surprise, Bigg Boss responded by sending a blood pressure monitoring device and instructing Doctor Gowtham to check Shivaji’s BP. This unexpected twist further infuriated Shivaji, and he boldly declared that he was unafraid of Bigg Boss and ready to leave the house.

To lighten the mood, Bigg Boss tasked Rathika to approach each housemate, check their heartbeats, and relay what their hearts were saying. However, this playful diversion only exacerbated Shivaji’s anger. Bigg Boss decided to intervene and called Shivaji to the activity room. Much to his delight, Bigg Boss arranged for a much-needed cup of coffee, diffusing the tense situation.

As Day 4 unfolded, it became evident that the creators of Bigg Boss Season 7 Telugu had made meticulous preparations, delivering a better show in the first week of season 7 compared to the last two seasons.