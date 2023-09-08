Global Trainers Hired, Nikhil’s Rigorous Training

Young hero Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film Swayambhu to be directed by Bharat Krishnamachari was launched in last month. This Pan India movie is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it. This is said to be the biggest budgeted movie of Nikhil’s career.

It is known that Nikhil will be playing a warrior in the movie. The actor is all set to start rigorous training for his character to help me brush up my skills for the camera. He goes all the way to Vietnam where he is trained in horse riding, weapons, and martial arts. The makers appointed well-known stunt masters in Saigon to train Nikhil.

Swayambhu will have a high-quality production where Manoj Paramahamsa will crank the camera and Ravi Basrur helms the music.

Swayambhu will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.