Baby girl bags her Next

Telugu girl Vaishnavi Chaitanya won accolades for her performance in Baby. The actress is rushed with offers but she is yet to announce her next project. As per the ongoing news, Vaishnavi has been roped in as the leading lady in Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming film. Bommarillu Baskar is the director and the film got launched in a grand manner recently. The shoot of the film kickstarts next month and the film is said to be a youthful entertainer.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya loved her role and the script after which she signed the project. BVSN Prasad is the producer and this untitled film releases next year. Siddhu is currently completing the shoot of Tillu Square which will release very soon.