Day of Declaration: Will Jagan honour TTD traditions?

Supreme suspense is prevailing in AP political circles over two issues now. Will CM Jagan Reddy sign the ‘declaration’ form required by non-Hindus before entry into Sri Vari Temple at Tirumala? Will he follow traditions while presenting the sacred silken robes to the deity? If he does not conform to these conventions, it will bring bad days upon the people of the State, says the Opposition and also the leaders of various Hindu organisations.

These issues came to the fore as the Chief Minister is all set to arrive in Tirumala today evening. After winding up his two-day tour in Delhi, Jagan Reddy is going straight away to Seven Hills to present the silken robes to the deity. Amid this, the Opposition has intensified its demand that Jagan Reddy should not avoid signing the declaration this time. Four to five times, he visited Tirumala temple but never signed the declaration form. His father YSR also never signed the form during his time as the Chief Minister.

As per the latest reports, Jagan Reddy will reach Tirumala after 6 p.m. Accordingly, the authorities have made all the arrangements. His Ministers and Advisors are still asserting that there is no need for the CM to sign the declaration. They were also stressing the need for removing such a declaration which is standing as a hurdle between the devotees and the deity.

Now, analysts say that it will all depend on the CM at his personal level to sign the declaration or not. If the statements of the Ministers are to be considered, Jagan Reddy is most unlikely to sign the declaration. He is also not likely to follow the conventions while presenting the silken robes to the deity of Tirumala.