Real challenges for Rajamouli starts ahead

SS Rajamouli is focused on RRR and the film is delayed by a year and a half. The shoot of RRR is expected to resume from October and the lead actors NTR, Ram Charan are keen to complete their shoot at the earliest. RRR team has been finding it tough to lock the dates of Alia Bhatt as the actress is busy lined up with several Bollywood projects. There are even speculations that Alia Bhatt is out of the project but she is very eager to join the sets and complete her portions of the shoot of RRR.

Rajamouli is now finding it tough to plan the schedules as every actor wants to complete their shoot first and move on to their next projects. Alia Bhatt should be the first priority now. Ram Charan has to take up Acharya and Rajamouli hasn’t revealed the schedule plan. Trivikram is in waiting mode for NTR and the actor too is mounting pressure on Rajamouli indirectly. Rajamouli has to balance and convince all the actors and complete the shoot of RRR in quick schedules without breaks. The pressure of finances too is mounting from the other side because of the huge delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The real challenges for Rajamouli will start in October once the shoot commences.