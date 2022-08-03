DBT is Duplicate and Bogus Transfer scheme, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party. (TDP) MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu has termed the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, the most favourite scheme of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as Duplicate and Bogus Transfer scheme.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, Ashok Babu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making false claims in the implementation of every welfare programme. “Today Jagan pressed the button for the so-called welfare scheme but did not mention for how many times he pressed such buttons,” the TDP MLC remarked.

The Chief Minister claimed that a total of Rs 2,011 cr, including Rs 395 cr financial benefit under Jagananna Thodu scheme, has been extended to 15 lakh beneficiaries as interest free loan. This is nothing but misleading the public with false claims and “that is the reason as to why we called it as Duplicate and Bogus Transfer, ” he added.

Maintaining that the Centre has been giving interest free loans of Rs 10,000 each under Atma Nirbhar Bharat to pretty businessmen in all the States, including Andhra Pradesh, since 2020, Ashok Babu said that the Centre is even uploading the details of the beneficiaries on its website. Of the total amount of annual interest of Rs 16 cr on these loans, the Centre is paying Rs 10 cr and the respective State Government has to pay the remaining Rs 6 cr.

“But Jagan Reddy has been claiming that the State Government is paying the total amount of interest. How shameful it is,” he remarked. Also, the Chief Minister is claiming that the interest free scheme is being implemented only in Andhra Pradesh. “That is the reason as to why Mr Jagan is called as bogus Chief Minister,” Ashok Babu commented.

When the Centre is extending the financial benefit to the poor petty traders in the shape of bank loans, claiming that the State Government is giving the benefit is nothing but stopping so low, the TDP MLC commented.

The funds meant for Dwcra women amounting to Rs 8,700 cr and Rs 2,100 cr under Abhaya Hastham have been totally diverted, he said adding that the Rs 7,600 cr sanctioned by the 14th and 15th Finance Commission for panchayats too were misused.