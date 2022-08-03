Lakshmi Parvathi wants CBI probe into NTR daughter’s death

Lakshmi Parvathi, the widow of late NTR, on Wednesday, demanded that the CBI probe be ordered into the suspicious death of NTR’s daughter Umamaheswari. Speaking to media persons, Lakshmi Parvathi suspected the involvement of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh in the death of Umamaheswari.

She alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is the reason behind the deaths in the NTR family, including NTR. She said that NTR died because of the pain caused by Naidu’s action in getting court order seizing the bank accounts of the TDP and thus depriving NTR of using the party funds.

After NTR, the death of Hari Krishna in the family too was suspicious and alleged that Chandrababu Naidu caused severe pain to Hari Krishna before his death. She recalled how Hari Krishna was denied due role both in the party and the government.

She said that Chandrababu Naidu had also used Hari Krishna’s daughter Suhasini for his political advantage and threw her out as she could not deliver. She also said that Naidu had used Junior NTR and threw him away.

Now, she said that Naidu and his son Lokesh were behind the death of Umamaheswari. She wanted to know where Umamaheswari’s suicide note had gone. She said that Naidu had misplaced late Dr Kodela Sivaprasada Rao’s mobile in the past and Umamaheswari’s suicide letter now.

Lakshmi Parvathi advised the NTR family members to understand the real face of Chandrababu Naidu and come out of his clutches. She also alleged that the Nara family was destroying the Nandamuri family and wanted Nandamuri family members to realise the real face of Chandrababu Naidu.

Lakshmi Parvathi asked Chandrababu Naidu to demand for CBI probe into the death of Umamaheswari if his hands are clean.