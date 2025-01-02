Deadly New Year’s Attack Strikes New Orleans

A devastating truck attack has shocked New Orleans’ historic French Quarter during New Year’s celebrations, causing multiple deaths and injuries in the early hours of the morning. The incident unfolded at 3:15 AM on New Year’s Eve at the busy intersection of Canal and Bourbon Street.

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texas resident. Police confronted and fatally shot the suspect at the scene after he drove a pickup truck into crowds of holiday revelers. Federal investigators discovered an Islamic State flag in the vehicle, prompting the FBI to investigate the incident as a potential terrorist attack.

The investigation has revealed concerning details, with authorities locating suspicious devices both in the attack vehicle and surrounding area. FBI officials have indicated they believe additional individuals may be connected to the attack, broadening the scope of their investigation.

In a separate but notable incident, an explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck occurred outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. The incident resulted in the driver’s death and left several bystanders injured. Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed both events on his social media platform X, suggesting a possible connection between the incidents. However, during a recent press conference, President Biden stated that investigators have not established any links between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion.

Federal and local authorities continue their thorough investigation into both incidents, working to uncover any potential connections and prevent further threats. Law enforcement officials urge anyone with information about either incident to contact the FBI immediately. The investigation remains active and ongoing, with updates expected as new details emerge.