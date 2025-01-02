All Eyes on Thaman

Thaman has seen several highs and lows in his career. From the most successful music composer to the most trolled, he has seen things well. Delivering a blockbuster music album like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to composing an explosive background score for Akhanda, he also delivered massive duds. Now, he is the music composer for the two most awaited films of Sankranthi: Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. There was no chartbuster song delivered for now from the movies. The songs are decent but not highly successful.

The background score is a crucial one for both Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj as both the films are mass entertainers and high on action. Thaman’s work is crucial for both the films. The young music composer too is working on these films and the final post-production works are happening. The trailer of Game Changer releases today and the trailer of Daaku Maharaaj will be out on January 6th. All eyes are now focused on Thaman’s work for now. He has a heap of big films lined up in 2025.