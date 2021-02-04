Dear Megha FL: Heart-Broken Megha

Actress Megha Akash kind of chooses sensible roles and this makes her be part of an emotional drama titled ‘Dear Megha.’

The first look and motion poster were launched by Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and director Gautham Menon.

Tears are flowing from Megha’s eyes which says she is heartbroken. Who broke her heart and how Megha will get over this, are some of the unanswered questions.

The film also stars Arun Adith and Arjun Somayajulu while Sushanth Reddy is the director.

Produced by Arjun Dasyan, ‘Dear Megha’ is in final stages.