PK-YCP new mantra to prevent unity among rivals

Not even two years have passed since YS Jaganmohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Both reports from the Prashant Kishore team and the intelligence wing are stated to be that the public opinion is not in favour of the Jagan regime as of now. As such, it is back to the same old politicking and extreme strategies that were adopted at the time of the 2019 election.

It was well known how the PK team divided the voters in 2019 at a micro level along caste and communal lines. They successfully prevented polarisation of certain sections in favour of the TDP. They also divided the BC vote banks in places like the Godavari and North Andhra areas to a certain extent. Now, unable to stop the rising unpopularity of its regime, the YCP has once again started following the PK mantra to divide the people along caste and communal lines. The ongoing panchayat elections came as a testing ground for the ruling party and the PK team.

Analysts say that it is only as a part of this strategy that the YCP leaders have begun accusing the TDP of targetting the Ambedkar and the Ranga statues. It would create disturbances in the State in order to divert public attention. The YCP is accusing the TDP of trying all devious methods to destabilise the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. Doubtless to say, the politicization of the statues and the sentiments of different sections is certainly going to create serious differences among different communities in future.

One thing is certain that the PK strategy may definitely prevent the anti-YCP sections from coming together to fight against the Jagan Reddy Government in future.