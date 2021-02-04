TDP MPs submit complaints against Jagan govt to Shah

A team of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and submitted a slew of complaints ranging from alleged offences against democratic institutions, capital trifurcation, corruption and others on Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Attack on media, attack on courts, attack on judges, attack on the Opposition. We told all these. Attack on election commissioner. These are all democratic institutions,” said TDP MP Jayadev Galla after submitting the complaints to the Home Minister.

Since coming to power, Galla said the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has been allegedly violating the Constitution and is hell bent on destroying the four pillars of democracy, legislature, executive, judiciary and the media.

“We have briefed him (Amit Shah) and submitted a representation on the deteriorating law and order, increasing attacks on religious places, harassment of victims and opposition party leaders by filing illegal cases, rampant corruption and involvement of YSRCP in various scams in the state,” the MP said.

He said Shah listened to them patiently, and asked for clarifications, and assured them that he would look into the alleged cases listed in the representation for appropriate action.

The TDP team also apprised Shah on the alleged temple attacks and highlighted about the 7-year-old video of pastor Praveen Chakravarthy.

The MPs told the Home Minister that the three capitals plan is allegedly a design to destroy Amaravati which they called a national asset.

The TDP team claimed that corruption is widely prevalent in the state in the form of alleged illegal mining and the sale of sand, allocations favouring a company in which the chief minister’s wife holds shares and others.

The Opposition leaders claimed the Andhra Pradesh government failed in administration and continuity of governance, including allegedly losing investors’ confidence.

“The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh till the month of September, 2020 was accused in more than 30 cases. About 11 cases are registered by the CBI. He is also accused in six cases lodged by the ED. Currently, the CM is on conditional bail,” the MPs mentioned in a note submitted to Shah.

In this alleged background, the Parliamentarians appealed to the Central government to intervene and restore Constitution functioning and its machinery in the southern state.

“Further, it is also vital to conduct an enquiry into various irregularities being carried out by the state government in order to plunder public money. Your timely intervention would instill confidence,” the MPs claimed in their plaint to Shah.