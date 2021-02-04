Naga Chaitanya walks out of Akkineni multistarrer?

King Nagarjuna has been holding talks with Kalyan Krishna for the sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana and the film is titled Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya was in talks to play the other lead role in this romantic family drama. Bangarraju got delayed due to various reasons and the shoot commences next month. Naga Chaitanya signed a series of projects in this while and he has no time for Bangarraju. He is out of the project and the makers are on the hunt for the right actor to essay the other lead role.

Ramya Krishna will reprise her role and the other leading lady will be finalized once the lead actor is finalized. Annapurna Studios are the producers and the film will have its release at the end of this year. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Vikram Kumar’s Thank you currently.