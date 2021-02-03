Andhra’s Class 10 board exams to begin from June 7

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday announced that annual board examinations for Class 10 students will begin June 7 and last until June 16.

The examinations for regular, private, vocational and other candidates will take place in a single session from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

“Exams will be held for seven papers, of which three are languages, two are group subjects and two are of science papers, where all the examinations, except science papers, will be held for 100 marks each,” said Suresh.

Following the coronavirus disruption, the syllabus has been reduced by 35 per cent for the examinations while the last day of school for Class 10 students will be on June 5.

Annual examinations for students of Classes 1 to 9 have been scheduled from May 3 to 10.

Summer holidays for these classes of students have been scheduled from May 16 to 30, a fortnight, even as the 2021-22 academic year starts from July 1.

Starting April 15, Suresh said the state government’s flagship government school renovation scheme ‘Nadu-Nedu’ will start with a capital outlay of Rs 4,446 crore.