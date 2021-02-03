YCP ‘e-Netra app’ to counter Ramesh election watch app

To every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is proving this when it comes to his Opposition and the State Election Commission. His party has now come out with a counter-strategy to suppress the voice of SEC Ramesh Kumar in the panchayat elections. As part of this, the YCP has launched its own ‘e-Netra’ as a counter app to Ramesh Kumar’s election watch app.

The YCP app also has similar features to enable the public to make complaints on election irregularities. Photos and videos can be uploaded from anywhere, anytime. Now, the question is what constitutional validity that the YCP app will have. Will the SEC accept the complaints that are made in the YCP app?

Political circles are watching the situation with curiosity. The immediate question whether the police would follow the SEC app or the YCP app. Given the track record in the past 20 months, most of the police force are toeing the line of the ruling party leaders and not crossing the line drawn by the top leaders in the Government.

Doubtless to say, yet another constitutional crisis is looming large. No wonder the police may act on the complaints made on the YCP app. This would inevitably attract the wrath of SEC Ramesh Kumar. All sides are seemingly desperate during these partyless panchayat elections.