Debate on Naga Chaitanya promoting Love Story

Star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are currently not on good terms told several speculations. The duo stayed tight-lipped and are busy with their work. Naga Chaitanya is away from social media and is never spotted outside from the past two weeks. Samantha has been making huge noise across social media and is posting regular updates about her life on her Instagram page. Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story is announced for September 24th release and the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

There are a lot of speculations going on about the actor promoting Love Story during these tough times. Chaitu who is a shy person before media is also not spontaneous with his answers. Hence several media houses started speculating that Chaitanya will skip the promotions of Love Story. Some of the media outlets carried the news that Naga Chaitanya will be responsible and he will promote the film without fail. For now, there are debates going on about Naga Chaitanya promoting Love Story.

Love Story is a romantic entertainer that is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in this rustic love story.