Mahesh Babu promotes tobacco brand, lands in controversy

This is not first time celebrities, when paid staggering amounts, endorsing a product which cause dangerous diseases like cancer to consumers. They give prominence to only money and have no social responsibility. We see few Indian celebrities, especially top film actors and sportspersons resorting to surrogate route to endorse the dangerous tobacco and alcohol products, which cause deadly cancer.



The latest example to prove this point is Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu endorsing a tobacco brand through surrogate advertising in the form of ‘Pan Bahar mouth freshener’. Mahesh Babu has landed in a fresh controversy by acting in a commercial advertisement endorsing this tobacco brand along with Bollywood top star Tiger Shroff. All major TV channels are broadcasting this advertisement beginning yesterday. This high budget ad has gone viral on social media platforms inviting the wrath of netizens who accused Mahesh Babu of encouraging his fans to consume dangerous cancer-causing tobacco product

Everyone is aware that Pan Bahar brand is commonly associated with pan masala and Gutkha, a potent mixture of tobacco, crushed betel nut, lime, and clove among other ingredients. It is chewed (and subsequently spat out in bright red streams) by millions of people, who become addicted and face risk of cancer and other health issues.

Advertising alcohol and tobacco brands, which was banned in India as per the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Amendment Act, came into effect on September 8, 2000. However, private TV channels often permit alcohol and tobacco companies to advertise using the proxy route through celebrities.

It is common to see a famous sportsperson or movie star endorsing soda water, music compact discs and mouth fresheners that are brand extensions for companies that market alcohol, pan masala or tobacco by the same brand names. This is called surrogate advertising, since under section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, all kinds of advertising of tobacco products, direct and indirect, are prohibited.



Pan Bahar Company had earlier roped in Hollywood superstar Pierce Brosnan to endorse its Pan Bahar mouth freshener. When this advertisement created a furor that Brosnan was promoting tobacco, Brosnan was shocked saying that he was unaware that the company was promoting tobacco brand with his ad and he acted after he was told that it was a mouth freshner. Brosnan had expressed severe anger at the company for promoting tobacco (pan masala) with his advertisement, sued the company for cheating him, and distanced himself from the ad.



Now questions arise how Mahesh Babu and Tiger Shroff can endorse a product that was once backtracked by Brosnan on social responsibility grounds. People say Mahesh Babu has to learn a lesson or two from Brosnan and stop this ad immediately if he has social responsibility and any concern towards health of his fans.

