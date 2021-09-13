Exclusive: Dhanush signs four Tollywood Projects

Tamil actor Dhanush is one of the most successful Tamil actors among the youngsters. After establishing himself, he is focused on Tollywood currently. The actor even has interesting Bollywood projects knocking him at regular intervals. Dhanush will next work with Sekhar Kammula and the project starts this year. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers. Dhanush will also work with Venky Atluri and the film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments. This film too will roll this year. Both these films will head for a theatrical release next year.

Dhanush is focused to work with Tollywood directors and he is said to have taken advances from top producers Mythri Movie Makers and DVV Entertainment. Maha Samudram fame Ajay Bhupathi is in talks with Dhanush for the project of Mythri Movie Makers. The discussions are currently in the initial stages. DVV Danayya is in the hunt for the right script and director for Dhanush after he paid a hefty advance for the talented actor.

For now, Dhanushk is completely focused on Tollywood and he has four projects lined up in the next two years.