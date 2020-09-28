Debate on reopening of Tollywood theatres

The movie plexes across the country are shut from the past six months. The Centre granted relaxation for every field during this coronavirus pandemic season but the theatres are yet to be granted permission. There are strong speculations that the Centre would grant permissions in October and the announcement about the reopening of theatres would be out this week. There are a lot of debates going on about the same. While some of the producers and exhibitors are eager to reopen the theatres and analyze the footfalls, some of them are strongly opposing the movie because of the spread of coronavirus.

It would be quite tough initially to expect decent footfalls across the theatres because of the fear and there are no decent released till Sankranthi. The makers of RED and Uppena wants to release the films only after the audience start coming to theatres. Both these films may release during Christmas. The biggest challenge is that the exhibitors have to reopen their theatres and bear losses for couple of more months to set their stage from Christmas or Sankranthi. Films like Vakeel Saab, Rang De, Most Eligible Bachelor and others are aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.

The theatres across Telugu states are expected to reopen from the mid of October but the audience will have to wait for weeks to see news films screened. As of now the debates are on and the final decision would be taken once the official permissions to reopen the theatres are given.