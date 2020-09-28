Pawan Kalyan’s interesting role in Harish Shankar’s film

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan in his next. The project was announced some time ago and Harish Shankar is done with the scriptwork recently. He even got a positive nod from Pawan Kalyan but Harish Shankar will have to wait for a longer time to kick-start the project. As per the latest news, we hear, Pawan Kalyan plays a Lecturer in this action entertainer.

Considering Pawan Kalyan’s political career, Harish Shankar decided to come up with a social message that is well inducted into the script. Pooja Hegde may romance Pawan Kalyan in this out and out commercial entertainer. The shoot may commence during the second half of 2021 once Pawan is done with Krish’s film. Harish Shankar is penning several scripts and he is focused on web series utilizing this break. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s film.