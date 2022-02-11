Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan Movie Review

Top actress Deepika Padukone’s next film Gehraiyaan skipped the theatrical release and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. The trailer and the songs caught everyone’s attention because of the breezy romance and the intimate scenes between the lead actors. As the trailer hints, Gehraiyaan is all about love, lust, trust and how the lead actors land into a complex relationship ignoring or cheating their partner. Intimacy is the major USP of the film. Here is the review of Gehraiyaan:

Plot:

Gehraiyaan is the story of Alisha Khanna (Deepika Padukone) who is a yoga instructor and is in a strained relationship with a writer Karan Arora (Dhairya Karwa). Taking a break, she meets her cousin Tia (Ananya Pandey) and in a surprise, Alisha falls for Tia’s fiance Zain Siddiqui (Sidddhant Chaturvedi). The rest of Gehraiyaan is all about the complications that arise in this relationship and what happens next.

The characterizations are well penned and narrated. The performances are a treat and the entire film is shot across some unexplored locales of Goa. There is sensuous and realistic romance in the film and the technical aspects throughout the film stand out. The emotional content in the last half an hour is the film’s major highlight. Gehraiyaan sounds flat for those who are not ready to explore deeply about emotional relationships. The film also delivers a strong message which makes the audience convincing.

Deepika Padukone is a treat to watch and she just gave her best. All her emotions are clearly visible in her eyes. She dominates the film and her co-stars completely. Siddhant has a great screen presence and competes well with Deepika. Ananya Pandey does her part well and Dhairya Karwa is good in his role. Naseeruddin Shah is good in a limited role. All the other actors have done their part well.

Verdict:

Gehraiyaan is a beautiful emotional and romantic tale that may not appeal to everyone. Deepika Padukone’s performance, sensible writing and sensuous romance are the film’s highlights.