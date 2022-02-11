TDP’s ‘Tom and Jerry’ war in Srikakulam

Despite losing power, the top TDP leaders in Srikakulam are refusing to learn the lessons. They still bicker and are encouraging groupism. As a result, the party is suffering irreparable damage in its North Andhra citadel. The cold war between TDP’s present state AP unit president Kinjarapu Atchen Naidu and former state president Kala Venkat Rao is now threatening to weaken the party.

Despite the Jagan tsunami in the 2019 elections, the TDP could win an MP seat, two MLA seats and lost narrowly in several other seats. Recognising the importance of Srikakulam, Chandrababu first made Kala Venkat Rao and then K Atchen Naidu as the state TDP presidents. But both the leaders are not on the same page on both politics and strategy.

Local TDP leaders have reportedly nick-named both the leaders Tom and Jerry after the cartoon characters in Walt Disney series. Sources say that Atchen is now working to achieve complete domination in the district. He is trying to undercut the political prospects of all those leaders who are close to Kala Venkat Rao. He is said to be targeting the incharges in Etcherla, Palakonda, Srikakulam and Rajam constituencies, who are close to Kala Venkat Rao.

The party cadre is worried that Atchen Naidu, who was tasked with strengthening the party, himself is encouraging groupism in the party. His actions, the party cadres feel would only weaken the party. The party cadre wants TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu to step in quickly and bring order to the party. But, will Chandrababu, who has his hands full, be able to devote time for Srikakulam?