Party-hopper ex-MLA finds no welcome in TDP

Former Chirala MILA and former Minister Paleti Rama Rao is finding his political career at the crossroads. More significantly, the veteran politician does not know where to go. He wants to go back to the TDP, but the TDP cadre are ready to work for him this time due to his party-hopping ways.

Paleti Rama Rao had won as an MLA on TDP ticket in both 1994 and 1999. In 1994, he defeated the redoubtable Konijeti Rosaiah and was rewarded with a minister’s post. But, he lost to Rosaiah in 2004. By 2009 he was in the Prajarajyam party. By 2019, he shifted to the YSRCP.But after the elections, victorious TDP MLA Karanam Balaram and his son Karanam Venkatesh joined the YSRCP practically leaving no place for Paleti.

Sources say that now Paleti is trying to get back into the TDP. He is said to be holding meetings with his supporters to discuss his future course of action. He feels that former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan is opposing him at every step of the way. So, he is planning to jump into the TDP, which has no leader worth the salt in Chirala.

But the biggest problem is that the TDP cadre is no longer ready to work for this frequent party-hopper. At the same time, with the news that he is all set to join the TDP, the YSRCP cadre and the leaders have stopped cooperating with him. Sources say that though a BC, Paleti is unable to garner the support of the BC communities in Chirala. As a result, this leader is finding himself at the crossroads not knowing where to go.