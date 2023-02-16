Delay in RC16?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently enjoying his international stardom and is eagerly waiting for the Oscar award ceremony. The actor’s next RC15 is a prestigious project in Shankar’s direction, bankrolled by Dil Raju and said to be a high-budget entertainer. Ram Charan will be seen as an IAS officer and recently the film wrapped its schedule in Hyderabad and Kurnool. But RC16 turned out to be a puzzle. He announced his film with Gautham Thinnanuri, which was later canceled and then Uppena fame Buchi Babu’s film was announced.

The film with Buchi Babu was tentatively titled RC16 and it is said to be delayed. The film is expected to go into floors in mid-July, but now the film might take more time and the shoot is expected to start in November. Pre-production is expected to start very soon. Satish Kilaru is producing this film. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting RC16.