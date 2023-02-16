Vijay and Prabhas surpass Bollywood Superstars

It is clear that pan-Indian cinema took the major stage and several South films like RRR, KGF and Kantara faring well is a clear example. Several Bollywood biggies fell short last year and several South stars emerged as pan-Indian stars. As per the survey made by Ormax Media, Tamil Superstar Vijay is on the top of the list of the most popular actors. Prabhas stands next to Vijay in the list. Stylish NTR is in the third in the list and Star Allu Arjun is in the fourth in the list that is out.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor to make it to the top five. Kannada Star Yash, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Ajith and Suriya are the other actors in the top ten. Bollywood top actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan could not make it to the list of the most popular actors as per the survey.