Home > Politics

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Fulfills Promises in Manyam Region

Published on March 28, 2025 by nymisha

Mad Square Review – Only Few Laughs !
Big News: Hrithik Roshan turning Director
National Media Appreciates Charan’s PEDDI, Here’s Why?
Veera Dheera Soora Movie Review
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Fulfills Promises in Manyam Region

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Fulfills Promises in Manyam Region

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has kept his promises to the people of Manyam by approving funds for development projects. During his recent tour, he listened to villagers’ problems and quickly took action to solve them.  

One of his key promises was building better roads in the area. He has now laid the foundation stone for road construction.
 
The government has allocated money for different villages:  
– Ballagaruvu Village: ₹15 lakh for a new Anganwadi building.  
– Koraparthi Village: ₹10 lakh for a school compound wall and ₹8 lakh for school repairs.  
– Velagalapadu Village: ₹8 lakh for Anganwadi repairs, ₹15 lakh for a compound wall, and another ₹15 lakh for a new Anganwadi building. Funds were also approved to fix the drinking water problem.  

The people of Manyam are happy with Pawan Kalyan’s quick response and praise the Deputy CM for bringing development to the region.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan also laid the foundation for new CC roads in Ananthagiri Mandal (Manyam region) to improve rural connectivity. In Avanigadda, MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad facilitated CC road approvals and repaired a damaged pond. Tadipatri’s 5 km pothole-ridden road to Ranganathaswamy Temple is being rebuilt for ₹5.5 crore, easing travel for devotees. New CC roads were also constructed in Tirupati (₹15 lakh) and Chirutapudi (Konaseema), enhancing local connectivity. These projects highlight Pawan Kalyan’s focus on infrastructure development in Villages.

Big News: Hrithik Roshan turning Director
National Media Appreciates Charan’s PEDDI, Here’s Why?
A Relief for Vikram

Mad Square Review – Only Few Laughs !
Big News: Hrithik Roshan turning Director
National Media Appreciates Charan’s PEDDI, Here’s Why?
Veera Dheera Soora Movie Review
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Fulfills Promises in Manyam Region

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Fulfills Promises in Manyam Region
How Minister Nara Lokesh Saved Multiple Lives
Another Setback for Vallabhaneni Vamsi: Court Denies Bail

