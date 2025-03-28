Veera Dheera Soora Movie Review

Karthi’s Khaidi is a film that happens in a single night. One such film is Veera Dheera Soora featuring Vikram in the lead role. SU Arun Kumar directed the film and SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan and Prudhvi Raj played other important roles in this mass entertainer packed with action. The film failed to release yesterday morning because of the financial hurdles. Veera Dheera Soora released last evening and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Kanna (Suraj Venjaramoodu) is the son of Ravi (Prudhvi Raj). SP Arunagiri (SJ Suryah) plans to encounter both of them. After knowing his plan, Ravi introduces Kaali (Vikram) to kill SP Arunagiri. The rest of Veera Dheera Soora is all about what happens next. Though the story is simple, a series of incidents around these characters forms the real story of Veera Dheera Soora.

Analysis:

The film’s lead actor Vikram has urged the audience not to miss the first 5 minutes of the film. The first five minutes is quite crucial and is related to a series of incidents. Veera Dheera Soora is a technically sound film which is supported by brilliant performances throughout. The entire story happens in a single night and it is inspired by several Hollywood films and filmmakers. The director has been completely successful in keeping the audience engaged throughout the film.

The filmmaking style of Veera Dheera Soora should be discussed and the cinematography work is the major highlight of the film. The camerawork is a character in the film and it moves in real time without any slow motion shots and elevations. A single ten minute shot is one of the highlights of the film. All the action episodes are completely stunning and impressive.

The film looks engaging right from the first frame and the director scores full marks. The film opens on the role of Suraj Venjaramoodu and when there is an actor like Suraj on screen, there would be a closeup shot. But the director prefered to take on the scene instead of highlighting the actor. The real story starts in the middle of the first half. SJ Suryah’s encounter plan, Ravi’s escape plan and the introduction of Kaali generates enough curiosity among the audience. Kaali gets introduced on a simple note without any big elevation. The first half of Veera Dheera Soora ends on a decent note.

The second half reveals the flashback of Kaali and the drama is quite boring. The police station episode is one of the major highlights of the second half. The film has enough flaws and Veera Dheera Soora will not appeal to everyone. The basic plot is quite predictable and it was seen in several films. The narration is ok for the new age audience and it would not appeal to regular audience. Some of the episodes are dragged and slow paced.



Performances:

This is Vikram’s next film after Thangalaan and he looks different and essays an energetic role. Kaali is a character rather than the lead actor. He is balanced between the good and bad in the film. His character is underplayed most of the time. SJ Suryah gets one more challenging role and he did it with perfection. His dialogue diction and his performance are very impressive. The way he explains about encounters will impress the audience. Suraj Venjaramoodu is the other highlight of the film. He excelled with his performance during the pre-climax episodes. Pruthviraj gets his career best role and he played his role well. Dushara Vijayan looks natural.

GV Prakash’s background score and the cinematography work are the film’s major strengths. The Telugu dubbing is decent and the action episodes are powerful. Veera Dheera Soora has no great story but it is the narration and the technical aspects that make the film impressive.

