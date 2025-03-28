How Minister Nara Lokesh Saved Multiple Lives

In a heartwarming display of compassion, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh orchestrated a remarkable organ donation journey that touched multiple lives in just one night. The story begins with Cherukuri Sushma, a local woman from Guntur who was declared brain dead at Aster Ramesh Hospital.

When hospital authorities informed the Jeevan Daan Trust about Sushma’s condition, her family made the incredible decision to donate her organs. Minister Lokesh stepped in personally, arranging a special chartered flight to transport the donated organs to different hospitals in Tirupati and Chennai.

Nara Lokesh didn’t just arrange transportation ,he created a green corridor from Guntur to Gannavaram Airport, ensuring the organs reached their destinations swiftly. The heart was carefully transported to Tirupati, while kidneys and other vital organs were sent to hospitals in Chennai and Vijayawada.

Despite their immense grief, Sushma’s family found solace in knowing that her organs would give life to eight other people. “Though our mother is no more, she will live on through others,” they shared emotionally.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s swift action and Lokesh’s personal involvement highlight the importance of organ donation. One life can indeed save multiple others, turning a moment of profound loss into a beacon of hope for those waiting for a second chance at life.