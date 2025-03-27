Chiyaan Vikram is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. Unfortunately, he has been choosing character driven roles and tasted massive debacles. His market reached rock bottom and is struggling to deliver a right film. He had high hopes on Veera Dheera Sooran and the film was announced for release today. With the film occupied with the financial hurdles, all the morning and the afternoon shows got cancelled. All the hurdles were cleared and Veera Dheera Sooran opened from the evening shows.

The response from the evening shows is quite positive and unanimous. Veera Dheera Sooran is surely a relief for Vikram. His performance along with SU Arun Kumar’s writing and direction are appreciated. GV Prakash’s background score is haunting, told the initial reviews. The word of mouth is quite positive and Veera Dheera Sooran is expected to take an advantage over the holiday weekend in Tamil Nadu as there are no other releases. Veera Dheera Sooran is also expected to pick up in Telugu states from tomorrow if the word of mouth is positive here.