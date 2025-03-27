x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
A Relief for Vikram

Published on March 27, 2025 by swathy

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. Unfortunately, he has been choosing character driven roles and tasted massive debacles. His market reached rock bottom and is struggling to deliver a right film. He had high hopes on Veera Dheera Sooran and the film was announced for release today. With the film occupied with the financial hurdles, all the morning and the afternoon shows got cancelled. All the hurdles were cleared and Veera Dheera Sooran opened from the evening shows.

The response from the evening shows is quite positive and unanimous. Veera Dheera Sooran is surely a relief for Vikram. His performance along with SU Arun Kumar’s writing and direction are appreciated. GV Prakash’s background score is haunting, told the initial reviews. The word of mouth is quite positive and Veera Dheera Sooran is expected to take an advantage over the holiday weekend in Tamil Nadu as there are no other releases. Veera Dheera Sooran is also expected to pick up in Telugu states from tomorrow if the word of mouth is positive here.

