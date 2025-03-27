x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Nithiin’s Robinhood USA Premieres Today

Published on March 27, 2025 by swathy

Nithiin’s Robinhood USA Premieres Today

Nithiin’s highly anticipated heist comedy Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set for a grand release tomorrow, with USA premieres happening today. The film is being brought to the US audience by Shloka Entertainments, a distribution house known for delivering massive hits.

Venky Kudumula, known for his expertise in crafting wholesome entertainers filled with humor, has designed Robinhood as the ultimate commercial entertainer. The movie promises to deliver a perfect blend of fun, adventure, and heart-touching emotions, ensuring that it resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

The movie’s soundtrack, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, has already made waves, with its three songs becoming chartbusters. The film’s teaser, trailer, and other promos, has only served to increase the anticipation among moviegoers.

Robinhood features Sreeleela as the leading lady, while seasoned actors like Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore bring in the laughs with their hilarious roles. One of the most exciting aspects of the film is the cameo by dashing cricketer David Warner, whose presence has sparked considerable buzz. His appearance adds a surprising twist that is sure to capture the audience’s attention and raise the stakes for the film.

The pre-sales for Robinhood have been very encouraging, and fans are eager to see Nithiin in a never-before-seen character. This action-packed, humorous, and emotional entertainer promises to be a rollercoaster ride, and moviegoers are all set for a thrilling experience in cinemas.

CLICK HERE!! for the ROBINHOOD USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

