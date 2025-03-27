Nithiin’s Robinhood USA Premieres Today

Nithiin’s highly anticipated heist comedy Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set for a grand release tomorrow, with USA premieres happening today. The film is being brought to the US audience by Shloka Entertainments, a distribution house known for delivering massive hits.

Venky Kudumula, known for his expertise in crafting wholesome entertainers filled with humor, has designed Robinhood as the ultimate commercial entertainer. The movie promises to deliver a perfect blend of fun, adventure, and heart-touching emotions, ensuring that it resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

The movie’s soundtrack, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, has already made waves, with its three songs becoming chartbusters. The film’s teaser, trailer, and other promos, has only served to increase the anticipation among moviegoers.

Robinhood features Sreeleela as the leading lady, while seasoned actors like Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore bring in the laughs with their hilarious roles. One of the most exciting aspects of the film is the cameo by dashing cricketer David Warner, whose presence has sparked considerable buzz. His appearance adds a surprising twist that is sure to capture the audience’s attention and raise the stakes for the film.

The pre-sales for Robinhood have been very encouraging, and fans are eager to see Nithiin in a never-before-seen character. This action-packed, humorous, and emotional entertainer promises to be a rollercoaster ride, and moviegoers are all set for a thrilling experience in cinemas.

CLICK HERE!! for the ROBINHOOD USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC