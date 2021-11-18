Despite defeat, TDP poll percentage went up from 30 to 40 %

Despite the Kuppam disaster and Nellore rout, there is something to cheer for the TDP in the just concluded municipal polls to one corporation and 12 municipalities. It’s overall voting percentage has seen a significant rise of 14 percentage points. This has come about in a matter of just six months.

In the civic polls held in March, the TDP got just about 30.13 per cent votes. But in the polls held now, the polling percentage is 44.96 percent. The improved poll percentage is indicative of the falling stock of the YSRCP. The party sources feel that despite the complete focus and marshalling of all resources, the TDP polling percentage has shown an increase. If the same trend continues, the TDP might as well make a comeback, feel the party sources.

Not just that. The party has won Darsi and KOndapalli municipalities, which is no mean feat. In Betamcherla, Rajampet and Kamalapuram municipalities, the party did creditably well despite a YSRCP victory. The voting percentage has significantly improved. The TDP is satisfied that it could win Darsi despite not having strong local leadership. Similarly, Betamcherla municipality did not have an incharge till a week ago. Yet the party did very well.

In several places, the TDP lost to the YSRCP by a whisker. The fight was intense and the TDP gave the YSRCP a run for its money, The party however has to do a lot of introspection over the stunning defeats in Kuppam, Penukonda and Nellore corporation. In Nellore, the party could not even open its account.