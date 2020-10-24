Destructive governance, says Kala Venkata Rao on GITAM demolition

Senior TDP leader Kala Venkata Rao fired at the Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government for the demolition drive against Gitam University.

In a statement, Kala Venkata Rao said, “This is the most destructive governance I have ever seen in decades of my political career. The government instead of taking up relief and rehabilitation works in flood-affected districts of the state is indulging in destructive politics.”

“Gitam University is renowned for imparting standard and quality education. The university has been producing quality students required for the job market. The university has been demolished without following proper norms. The government has not served any prior notice. There is no court directive. This is nothing but an act of political vendetta. The demolition of the university only goes to show how vengeful the government can get,” Kala Venkat Rao said. He said the GVMC conducted the demolition work without issuing any prior notice.

“This is an act of revenge by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It happened at midnight on Friday,” he lashed out.

Dr Mathukumilli Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Murthi, popularly known as MVVS Murthi, had started Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM). Murthi had served as the chairman of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) in the 1980s when N T Rama Rao was the chief minister. Murthi’s grandson Sai Bharat is married to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s younger daughter, Tejaswini.