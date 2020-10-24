Ramesh cannot follow his own Constitution: Kodali

YCP’s most unsparing Minister Kodali Nani has made a devastating attack on State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. He mockingly said that Nimmagadda would continue for a very short period of time in his office. At the most, he will continue as SEC for another three or six months. After that, he will retired and stay permanently in his Hyderabad residence having nothing to do with Andhra Pradesh.

Kodali Nani asserted that Nimmagadda cannot follow his own Constitution to conduct the elections without consulting the Government. The Minister outright said that the local body elections cannot be held in the next few months. A second wave of Coronavirus infections are expected to hit the State in November or December. In such a situation, the Government’s chief concern would be to protect the lives of the people.

Minister Nani further clarified that like before, not many staff could be shifted from one place to another for election duty. Moreover, because of Coronavirus, voters might not come out of their homes to cast their votes. In the interests of people’s health, the Government has no idea to hold local body polls now.