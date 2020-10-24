Ayyanna Patrudu gets death threat message

Former TDP minister Ayyanna Patrudu claimed he received a death threat message on his mobile phone.

Ayyanna Patrudu stated that he received a message that a deep conspiracy to kill was plotted. As per the message, he would be killed and would be shown as the work of Maoists.

The man who sent the message was identified as one Viyyapu Thatha Rao. The senior TDP leader lodged a complaint with the DGP following which the police arrested him. According to the preliminary investigations, police found that Thatha Rao had several such messages to political leaders.

Naxalites had killed Ayyanna Patrudu’s brother, Ch Srinivas Patrudu, in the late 90s and a bid was made on Ayyanna’s life at his Visakhapatnam residence in 2001.

Ayyanbw Patrudu himself had eceived several threat letters from the Maosits in the past. When he was Panchayat Raj Minister, Ayyanna Patrudu was warned by Maoists to withdraw the permission for bauxite mining in the Narsipatnam division of the area and resign from his post.