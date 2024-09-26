Devara Movie Review

DEVARA Telugu360 Updates from USA premier show from 2:30 PM CST onwards :

Young Tiger NTR is testing his luck as a solo actor after 6 years. He was seen in RRR along with Ram Charan. Devara directed by Koratala Siva is due for release on September 27th across the globe. Devara also marks the pan-Indian test for NTR as an actor. Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with Devara. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist and Anirudh scored the music and background score. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Here is the review of Devara:

Director: Koratala Siva

Cinematography: Rathnavelu

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Producer: Sudhakar Mikkilineni ,Kosaraju Harikrishna, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Production:Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts

