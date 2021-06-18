Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula’s pan Indian project Announced

Sensible director Sekhar Kammula is all set to work with Tamil top actor Dhanush for a pan-Indian project. The makers made an official announcement about the same today. The film will be simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The pre-production work of the project is happening currently and the shoot commences once Dhanush is done with his current commitments. Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will produce this project jointly on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. More details to be announced soon.

