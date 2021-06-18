This TRS MP has high level connections in BJP

He is an MP from one party, but has friends in another party. He professes loyalty to the party he is currently in. At the same time, he hobnobs with the friends in another party. It is but natural that doubts arise about which party he is in. Huzurabad MP BB Patil is facing the same situation. Patil, a two-time MP is from Madnoor in Kamareddy mandal and shifted to Maharashtra to set up business.

He is now in TRS, but he has lot many friends in the BjP. In fact, before he joined politics in 2014, he was in Maharashtra and had deep connections in the BJP. He knew the top leaders very well. When he made his political foray, the BJP was his first choice. However, his pragmatism and real politic made him to switch over to the TRS. But his connections with the BJP have not been cut completely. Hence, there are doubts over whether he will stay in the TRS or resign the party to join the BJP.

Ever since, Eatala Rajender rebelled against the TRS leadership and joined hands with Kamareddy former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, doubts began about whether Patil would stay in the TRS or leave for the BjP. To add to the debate, BJP state president repeatedly said that a leader of the stature of MP will soon resign from the TRS to join the BJP. All these have fuelled speculations about his continuance in the TRS.

However, he is also very close to Minister Harish Rao. Harish Rao is said to have met him and convinced him not to take any drastic step. He reportedly told him to remain in the TRS. So, on Thursday, BB Patil issued a clarification saying he would not resign from the party. He said he was elected on TRS ticket and added that he there was no question of joining the BJP. But sources in the know say that BB Patil is still in touch with the top BJP leadership.