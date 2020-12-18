Dhanush signs one more Hollywood film

Tamil actor Dhanush proved his mettle and made it to a national level with his award-winning performance. Not stopping here, Dhanush also signed a Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir that released in 2018. The actor is said to have signed one more Hollywood film recently. He will work with Russo Brothers who directed the Captain America franchise. Dhanush will work with star actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the movie.

The film will be produced by Netflix and is titled The Gray Man. The Gray Man is said to be an action thriller. Dhanush announced the news and thanked everyone for the love and support. The top Tamil actor has a line up of Tamil and Hindi films currently.