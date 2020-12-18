Nani and Sharwanand to join Dil Raju in Goa

Natural Star Nani and young actor Sharwanand are in Goa and they could not attend the grand birthday bash of successful producer Dil Raju that took place last night. Dil Raju along with his entire family flew to Goa this morning and will party with his family. They are expected to return back this weekend. Nani is currently holidaying in Goa with his family after completing his part of the shoot for Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. Sharwanand is shooting for Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram in Goa.

Nani, Sharwanand and Siddarth will join the birthday celebrations of Dil Raju in Goa this evening. Nani will commence the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy in the direction of Rahul Sankrityan from next week. Sharwanand will continue to shoot for Maha Samudram till the end of this month. There are talks that Young Tiger NTR too is holidaying in Goa with his family after he got a small break from the sets of RRR.